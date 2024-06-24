Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $31,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $9.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.22. The stock had a trading volume of 196,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,972. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.84. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.