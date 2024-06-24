Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.71. 883,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

