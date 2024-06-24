Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 127.5% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.6% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 149.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $69.00. 3,541,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,058,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

