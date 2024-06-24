Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.12. 246,323 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

