Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $51,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after purchasing an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 561,039 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

