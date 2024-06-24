EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EOG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.76. 460,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.77 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

