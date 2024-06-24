Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $549.31. 394,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,541. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The company has a market capitalization of $474.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

