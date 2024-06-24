Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $62,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $64.78. 3,622,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,375,703. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

