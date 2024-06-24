Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 294,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,135. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

