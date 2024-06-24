Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 14,248,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,393,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Specifically, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.93, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 124,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

