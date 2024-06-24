Lane & Associates LLC Buys 279 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

