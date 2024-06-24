iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

