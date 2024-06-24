Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,278 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

