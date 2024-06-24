Steph & Co. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 3,110,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,220,422. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.