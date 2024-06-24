Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 3,548 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. 8,292,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,467,688. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

