Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,354. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

