SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 4.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $78.20.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

