Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ QVAL traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $43.73. 9,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,923. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $342.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.