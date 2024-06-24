iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Boosted by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128,252. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

