Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases 899 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

MTUM stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,180 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

