Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,562,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 570,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,162. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

