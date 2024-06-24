Baker Boyer National Bank Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,543,000 after buying an additional 534,540 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.40. 888,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

