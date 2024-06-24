Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.88 and last traded at $190.83. Approximately 60,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 627,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.33.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

