Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.96. The company had a trading volume of 346,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.42 and a 1 year high of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.