Baker Boyer National Bank Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 336,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,519. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

