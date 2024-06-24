Baker Boyer National Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.7 %

PCAR stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.