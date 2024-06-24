Baker Boyer National Bank Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 216,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

