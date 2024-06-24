Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,396.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.43. The stock had a trading volume of 386,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.