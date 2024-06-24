Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.80. 601,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,211. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

