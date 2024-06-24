Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. 1,354,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.