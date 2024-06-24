Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.59. 732,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

