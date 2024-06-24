Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 971 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $47.58. 238,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,914. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.