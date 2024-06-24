Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 229,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,753,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

The stock has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 216,988 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.