LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 4.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 30,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 434,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $589.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

