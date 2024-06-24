Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.11. 57,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 164,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

