Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 83,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,111,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Conduent

Conduent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $650.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Conduent by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 508,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.