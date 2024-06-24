Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Up 5.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 96,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,095,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 344,055 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,543 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

