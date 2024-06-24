GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,901,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 14,242,451 shares.The stock last traded at $68.35 and had previously closed at $74.49.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 11.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 799.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

