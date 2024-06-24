TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 5.6% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.79. 542,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,992,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.92 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TAL Education Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.