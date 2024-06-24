Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 258,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 790,737 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 541,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Articles

