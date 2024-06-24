Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 1,119,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,948,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Applied Digital
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
Applied Digital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.