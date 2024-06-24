Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 1,119,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,948,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.