Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 43,499 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of 436.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

