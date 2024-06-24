X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 152,872 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

