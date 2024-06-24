Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,178,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 22,510,361 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.