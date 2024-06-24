Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,345,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 5,356,251 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.66.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

