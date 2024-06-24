Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.28. 27,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 136,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DMRC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Digimarc Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $607.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $289,707 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

