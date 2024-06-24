Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 176,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,403,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.