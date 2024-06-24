Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 213,523 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $14.32.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 130.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,945 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 140,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

