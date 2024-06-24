Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 213,523 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $14.32.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.
Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.