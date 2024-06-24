Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 126,342 shares.The stock last traded at $31.25 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1832 dividend. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

