Baker Boyer National Bank Has $42.78 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 113,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,621. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

